Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.