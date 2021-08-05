Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,872 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

UBFO stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

