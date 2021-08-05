Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.