Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.43 million and a P/E ratio of 51.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 363.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

