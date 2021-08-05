DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1.05 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

