Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00363331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,730,434,418 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

