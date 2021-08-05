Domino’s Pizza Group plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPUKY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

