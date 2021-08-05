DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.97. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.21.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

