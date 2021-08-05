DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.21.

DASH opened at $178.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.97. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

