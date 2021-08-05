DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $990.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $914.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $1,002.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

