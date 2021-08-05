DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

