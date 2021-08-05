DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.93. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 36,138 shares.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

