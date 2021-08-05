Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0037

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00060944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.95 or 0.00944038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00096396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

