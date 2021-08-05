Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DREUF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

