Driven Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Driven Brands stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,979,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

