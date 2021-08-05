Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.12 million and $370,063.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00146101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,975.94 or 1.00426560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

