Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 2,843,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

