Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.00

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.93, with a volume of 2807567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,529,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,667,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 179,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

