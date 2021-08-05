Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.69

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 6296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 463,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.