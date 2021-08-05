DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

