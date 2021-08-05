DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,212,000 after buying an additional 210,159 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

