DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

