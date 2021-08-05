DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

