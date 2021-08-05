DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,664 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.60% of DXC Technology worth $59,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 52,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

