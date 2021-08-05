Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dycom's shares have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Nevertheless the company experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed in fiscal first quarter. Dycom’s business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, given the proliferation of smart phones. However, the company has been witnessing the complexity of a large customer program. Its top five customers contributed 68.2% to total contract revenues during fiscal first quarter, which dropped 23% organically. This was due to the impact of a large customer program and lower revenues from other large customers. Also, adverse winter in many regions impacted results. Owing to the crisis, Dycom provided tepid expectation for the fiscal second quarter.”

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

NYSE DY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,714,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

