Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

