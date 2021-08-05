EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $177.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

