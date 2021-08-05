Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

