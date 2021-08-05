Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.16. 5,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,446. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $164.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.11.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.