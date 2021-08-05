Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

