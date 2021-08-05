Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Open Text by 46.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 580,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,930 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 12.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Open Text by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.