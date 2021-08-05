Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

