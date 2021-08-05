Eaton Vance Management Invests $153,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after acquiring an additional 895,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 923,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $17,313,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,625,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38.

