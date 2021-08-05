Eaton Vance Management Makes New $124,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92.

