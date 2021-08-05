Eaton Vance Management Takes $111,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

