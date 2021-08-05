Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $34.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Stephens upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 180,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

