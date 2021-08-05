EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 615,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,744. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

