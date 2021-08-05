EFFORCE (WOZX) Hits Market Cap of $86.63 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $86.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,757,622 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

