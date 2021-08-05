EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $517,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

