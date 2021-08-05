EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $940,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

