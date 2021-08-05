EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Incyte stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

