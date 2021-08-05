Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

