Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Trimmed by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,504 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 447,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $137.00. 362,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

