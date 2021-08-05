Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.96. 261,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

