Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 272,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

