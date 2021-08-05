Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $174.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 142,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,071 shares.The stock last traded at $138.94 and had previously closed at $144.11.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

