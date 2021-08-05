Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 787,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,028. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $55,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,675. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

