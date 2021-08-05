ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.10 million and a P/E ratio of -178.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

