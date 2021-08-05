EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.39 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EME traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,630. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

