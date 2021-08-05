EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.
EMKR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.
Shares of EMCORE stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,295. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $288,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.