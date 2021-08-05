EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

EMKR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,295. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $288,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

